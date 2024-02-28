Himachal Pradesh Crisis: BJP Leaders Meet Governor Seeking Trust Vote

Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur along with BJP's legislative party met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and demanded the division of votes for the financial budget in the House | ANI

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is inching closer to its collapse. In the latest development, according to reports, the former Chief Minister of the state and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Jairam Thakur, met with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and demanded a trust vote against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government.

The meeting comes amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the assembly against the Congress government in the state.

Before meeting the governor, LoP Jairam Thakur told ANI, "We will inform the Governor about what happened in the Assembly recently. We demanded a division during the cut motion on the financial bill, but it was not allowed. After that, the way the Marshal behaved with all the MLAs was not right. We will raise all these issues with the Governor..."

While speaking to the media this morning, Jairam Thakur said, "We are demanding one thing: division of votes during the Budget should be allowed." When asked about how many MLAs are in support of the BJP, he said, "We never disclose such things beforehand. I just want to say that Congress has lost the mandate."

The Congress party suffered a major setback on Tuesday after the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh won the election, defeating Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Cross-voting by six Congress MLAs resulted in Singhvi's defeat.

The Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly has 68 members. A candidate needed the votes of 35 MLAs to get elected to the Rajya Sabha. The Congress has 40 MLAs and the BJP 25. The Congress also claims the support of three independent MLAs. The Congress had issued a whip to its legislature, asking them to vote for Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Despite the Congress issuing a whip, six of its legislators reportedly cross-voted. According to reports, Congress MLAs Rajendra Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma, Indra Dutt Lakhanpal, and Devendra Bhutto cross-voted. Independent legislators Ashish Sharma, KL Thakur, and Hoshiar Singh also reportedly voted for BJP's Harsh Mahajan.

Both Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Harsh Mahajan received 34 votes each. Later, Mahajan was declared the winner through a lottery toss of the coin. After losing the election, Singhvi congratulated Mahajan. He also added: 'I would like to tell his party - introspect and think. When a 25-member party fields a candidate against a 43-member party, there is just one message -- we will shamelessly do that which is not permitted by the law.'

(With inputs from ANI)