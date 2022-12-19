e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHimachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for coronavirus

Himachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tests positive for coronavirus

The CM is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh |
Follow us on

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesperson of the state government said here on Monday.

He said the chief minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, but the meeting has now been postponed.

Sukhu was found positive in the national capital during the routine test mandatory before meeting the prime minister, the spokesperson said.

Read Also
Himachal Pradesh set to get its new Chief Minister: Know who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu?
article-image

Sukhu is assymptomatic and quarantined

The CM is asymptomatic and as a precautionary measure has quarantined himself and all his engagements have been postponed, he added.

Sukhu along with deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, state Congress Chief Pratibha Singh and 38 newly elected MLAs had joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16.

Sukhu has been in New Delhi and met several Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, over the last few days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Kerala: Doctors save 2-year-old kid who swallowed battery within 20 minutes of intake

Kerala: Doctors save 2-year-old kid who swallowed battery within 20 minutes of intake

IIIT Basar student commits suicide in campus

IIIT Basar student commits suicide in campus

Rajasthan: 12 students taken ill after consuming contaminated food in Sirohi

Rajasthan: 12 students taken ill after consuming contaminated food in Sirohi

Karnataka Assembly Winter Session: VD Savarkar's portrait unveiled, Opposition stages protests...

Karnataka Assembly Winter Session: VD Savarkar's portrait unveiled, Opposition stages protests...

Ghaziabad shocker: CCTV footage captures car running over stray dog, driver arrested

Ghaziabad shocker: CCTV footage captures car running over stray dog, driver arrested