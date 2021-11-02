Himachal Pradesh bypolls results: Congress wins big, ruling BJP faces shocking defeat

Shimla: The Congress on Tuesday scooped the Mandi Lok Sabha and all the three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, a state governed by the ruling BJP.

The most distressing for the BJP was the loss in Mandi which is the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Incidentally, the seat was earlier held by the BJP. Also, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh had a formidable rival in BJP’s Khushal Thakur, a Kargil war hero.

CM Thakur needs to do some introspection and it won’t help to say that some BJP workers "operated" against the party candidates.

The Congress also retained two Assembly seats while it wrested one -- Jubbal-Kotkhai -- from the BJP. Such was the ignominy that the BJP failed to protect its deposit in Jubbal-Kotkhai and its candidate got a measly 2,644 votes.

The timing of the results does not augur well for the ruling dispensation as it has to face the electorate in the Assembly elections in December next year. The result in the Mandi seat will determine the future course of Virbhadra Singh's family. Virbhadra Singh – the longest serving Chief Minister of the state – had been at the helm for six terms. One of the towering leaders of the state, he had also been elected to the Lok Sabha five times.

