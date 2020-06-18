Himachal Pradesh board declares HPBOSE class 12 results; check at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the class 12 results today, June 18. Students can check their results on HPBOSE's official website, hpbose.org.

According to reports, a total of 65,654 students cleared the class 12 exam successfully this year out of 86,633 candidates appeared. The pass percentage touched at 76.07 per cent.

The HPBOSE class 12th examinations were held in March 2020. However, some of the papers were cancelled after the government announced a nationwide lockdown in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus disease. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the evaluation process was also delayed.

Steps to check results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Himachal board — www.hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the that says 'HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2020' or use the tab Examination

Step 3: Fill details such as roll number and name

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your 'HPBOSE Class 10 Results 2020' will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references