Himachal Pradesh: BJP rebel Kripal Parmar, one among the slew of rebels who seem to have dragged the party's tally down

Kripal Parmar(L), J P Nadda (R) | Twitter/ J P Nadda

Shimla: The vote counting trends of the Election Commission of India show that the Bharatiya Janata Party rebels are leading from their respective constituencies in Himachal Pradesh as Independent candidates. However Congress is leading in 39 seats and BJP in 26.

Kripal Parmar, a former BJP MP, is among the slew of rebels who seem to have dragged the BJP's tally down in the hill state that has traditionally denied any party a second term.

Parmar did not quit the contest even after a reported phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is trailing in the Fatehpur seat.

The 63-year-old independent candidate is struggling at number 3 in the constituency, with the BJP's Rakesh Pathania leading in a close race with Congress candidate Bhavani Singh Pathania.

Modi's call to Parmar

As per reports, PM Modi tried to persuade Parmar to stand down. The rebel's alleged phone call with the Prime Minister went viral. Though the purported phone call that was never officially confirmed either by the BJP or the Prime Minister's Office.

The voice said to be PM Modi's said in the call;"Don't underestimate the value of this phone call." Parmar replied: "I don't. This phone call for me is a message from God."

Speaking to news portal NDTV, Parmar blamed BJP president JP Nadda, his former classmate in school, for his revolt, accusing him of "insulting me for 15 years".

Parmar had been upset with his party since last year, when he was not picked for the Fatehpur by-election.

"We have known each other for 25 years. When he (PM Modi) was in charge of Himachal Pradesh and I was a vice president, we travelled and stayed together a lot. I have family ties with him. I consider him my God," the rebel said.