Himachal Pradesh: 8 injured in landslide at construction site in Kangra

The landslide occurred at a construction site near a flour mill around 9 am, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
Eight people were injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday morning, the state disaster management authority said.

According to the Kangra district emergency operations centre, the landslide occurred at a construction site near a flour mill around 9 am, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

The injured have been identified as Sahdev (21) and his brother Vasudev (30), Rajeev Kumar (19), Gaurav (20), Dev Narayan (40), and Jagat (42) -- all from West Bengal -- Neetu (24) from Uttar Pradesh and Vinay Kumar (44) from Kangra district, he said.

They have been admitted to Tanda Medical College, Mokhta added.

