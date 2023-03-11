e-Paper Get App
Himachal Pradesh: 3 Children hospitalized after eating poisonous fruits, in critical condition

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
representative image |

Twelve children of migrant laborers have been admitted to the regional hospital in Una district of Himachal Pradesh after they complained of vomiting and stomach ache, officials said on Saturday.

Children Aged between 3 to 9

The children living with their families in Lalsinghi village swallowed poisonous fruits from a nearby forest when their parents had gone to work last evening. The children were aged between three to nine years, officials said.

Children in critical condition
Dr. Vikash Chauhan, a paediatrician at the hospital, said when the children were brought to the health facility their condition was critical. After the proper medication, they are stable now, he added. Una police have started an investigation into the matter.

