Himachal Landslide: 14 dead, 16 still missing; CM Jai Ram Thakur visits spot

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday visited the spot of the devastating landslide in Kinnaur district for an overview of the ongoing rescue operation in which 14 bodies have been retrieved, while at least 16 persons are still missing. Meanwhile, the wreckage of the state roadways bus that fell into a 500 metre deep gorge following the massive landslide was recovered on Thursday morning, rescuers said. “As per our estimates, nearly 16 people are still missing and the rescue operation is under way,” Thakur told the media in Shimla after returning. He said the state would provide Rs 4 lakh each to the next to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. He said Rs 100,000 each would also be provided to the next of kin of the deceased bus passengers.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:20 PM IST