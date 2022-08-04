e-Paper Get App

Himachal ex-minister Praveen Sharma dies of heart ailment

Former Himachal Pradesh minister and BJP state vice-president Praveen Sharma passed away at his residence in Chintpurni in Una district on Wednesday

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
Former Himachal Pradesh minister and BJP state vice-president Praveen Sharma passed away at his residence in Chintpurni in Una district on Wednesday, his family said.

He was suffering from a heart ailment.

The Chairman HIMUDA was the excise and taxation minister from 1998 to 2003.

BJP national President J.P. Nadda, two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Rural Development minister Virender Kanwar and Chairman of the State Finance Commission, Satpal Singh Satti, expressed grief over his demise.

