 Himachal Crime: 2 Brothers From Jalandhar Stabbed To Death On Road; Gruesome Video Surfaces
The police officer speaking on the brutal crime incident said that though people shot videos, nobody dared to help the bleeding brothers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a gruesome incident of murder caught on camera, two brothers in Himachal Pradesh were killed and stabbed to death at the corner of a road on Thursday (August 11). In a grainy video of the crime incident that emerged, the assailants can be seen stabbing the two brothers. The incident took place in Nalagarh, Solan.

Police said that it reached the spot within 5-10 minutes of receiving the information about two men attacked on a road from a journalist, who is a friend of the officer. Police added that it had received information that a large crowd road had gathered near the road which has both a temple and a mosque and that two people were lying on the road bleeding.

Video shot but no one came forward to help

The police officer speaking on the brutal crime incident said that though people shot videos, nobody dared to help the bleeding brothers. He said that it might be because the people must have been terrified of the blood and the gory stabbing. However, he added that police sent both brothers to hospital as soon as it reached the spot.

Brothers killed in attack

Both the victims killed in the knife attack were from Jalandhar and were brothers. Even the attackers were from Jalandhar, said police. The brothers killed have been identified as Varun Bawa (25) and Kunal Bawa (21).

Dispute related to money

Police said that prime facie it looks like a case of personal rivalry and that the killing was a result of personal rivalry due to dispute related to money. He said that the attackers who killed the brothers had called them to Jalandhar. However, when the brothers refused to visit Jalandhar, they came all the way to Himachal to murder the brothers.

Police investigation underway

Police said that investigation in the case is underway and that police teams have been formed to nab the culprits. He appealed everyone to cooperate with police in catching the culprits responsible for the brutal murder.

