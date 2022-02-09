Hijab Row: Single bench hearing refers the matter to Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has referred to a larger bench, the writ petition filed by a Muslim girl student challenging the action of a government college in denying her entry for wearing a hijab (headscarf), reported Live Law

Justice Krishna S. Dixit noted that matter gives rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance qua personal law, which must be decided by a larger Bench. So It directed the Registry to place the papers before the Chief Justice for consideration immediately, considering the urgency pleaded in the petitions, stated report.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said the international community is observing them and it is not a good development.

Yesterday, A bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit said: "For me, Constitution is Bhagvad Gita. We have to act according to the Constitution. I have come to this position after taking oath on the Constitution. The emotions on the issue should be set aside. Wearing a hijab should not become an emotional issue."

It also observed that the government has to answer many questions on the issue.

"I am getting messages from innumerable numbers. The whole WhatsApp chat is filled with this discussion. The institutions can only work as per the constitution. The government can give orders, but people can question them," the bench noted.

The petitioner submitted that, "The government should show large-heartedness in the matter. The matter can't be decided on the premises of secularism. The government should permit the wearing of hijab of the colour of the uniforms. The permission has to be given until examinations are over. Then, they can take a decision on the matter."



Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:57 PM IST