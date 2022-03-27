Hijab row: Shed ego, attend exams, Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh to students

Karnataka Education Minister B.C. Nagesh on Sunday appealed to the students who are insisting on wearing hijab to shed their ego and attend the crucial Class 10 examination.

"Leave the ego and attend exams. Majority of students are following the High Court verdict and government notification," he said.

For those who will not attend the exams, re-exams will be conducted after one month. "Barring this, no other option is available for them," he said.

"I have faith that they (students who are opposing) will also realise the importance of exams and attend. I repeatedly appeal... shed your ego and do not become scapegoat for others," he added.

As many as 17 lakh children are studying for SSLC exams. Around 100 students are said to have boycotted classes.

"I have made appeals many times and the Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) has also made appeals," he said.

"Tomorrow (Monday), the SSLC exam will be conducted in 3,444 examination centres. A total of 8,74,000 children are taking up exams. Adequate staff is provided to conduct examination. I have confidence that the children will appear in the exams as per the verdict of the High Court," the Minister said.

"This time, the multiple choice questions are increased. Let students attend exams without any fear and with all the confidence," Nagesh added.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:28 PM IST