Hijab row: Schools to reopen from Monday for classes up to std 10th, degree colleges will reopen later, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Over the Hijab row, hours after the Karnataka High Court on Thursday ruled that no religious symbols shall be allowed for students until its final order, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai sannounced that schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard.

Appealing to everyone to work together the CM requested to maintain peace in colleges and said that colleges will reopen later.

"Today a 3-member bench of K'taka High Court has, while adjourning the matter for Monday, appealed to all the schools to reopen but no religious dress codes should be followed by both sides," added the CM.

He further revealed that the government will decide about reopening classes 11th-12th and other degree colleges as per the situation.

Mr Bommai today held a meeting with Primary and Secondary education Minister BC Nagesh and other officials along with State Home Minister Araga Dnyanendra to discuss briefly whatever happened.

The last two days have been very peaceful. Today a 3-member bench (of high court) has, while adjourning the matter for Monday, appealed to all the schools to reopen but no religious dress codes should be followed by both sides: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/lcYXfSLUjg — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

The Hijab protests began in January this year when some students at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udipi districtThe pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:15 PM IST