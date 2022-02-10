Hijab row: 'Re-Open schools', Karnataka High Court directs government

A Karnataka High Court three-judge bench, hearing pleas on the hijab row, on Thursday directed the government to reopen schools in the state.

As the bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin began hearing the matter, the Chief Justice told Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi to open schools in the state.

"Closure of schools is not a good development. Take necessary action and conduct classes. See to it that no problem surfaces," he said.

Amid tensions and even violence over the matter, the state government on Tuesday announced a three-day holiday for all schools and colleges in the state from Wednesday.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 04:16 PM IST