Hijab Row: Karnataka government decides to reopen colleges on February 16, after High Court's decision

Following stray incidents across Karnataka over the hijab issue, the state government Saturday decided to reopen colleges only on February 16. A judgement from a three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court is expected to be pronounced on Feb 14. This will give the government time to chalk out the next course of action.

Examinations will be held as scheduled and it has been directed to conduct online classes, state Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said in a statement.

Ahead of reopening of schools Monday, the state government issued a series of directions to district administrations, aimed at maintaining peace and ensuring that the High Court order is not violated.

"From Monday, high school classes up to class 10 will resume across the state, directions have been issued to see to it that no untoward incident takes place. In sensitive areas, DCs and SPs have to visit campuses and instruct the authorities and teaching staff there to see to it that no untoward incidents take place," Jnanendra told reporters.

"Action should be taken against the guilty, peace meetings should be held and the High Court order should be followed literally. Authorities should not budge to any pressure and even small incidents should be considered seriously," he added.

Meanwhile, nursing students wearing hijab in Bidar were not allowed to write their exams. The authorities asked them to come in proper uniforms.

In Mangaluru district, notice has been issued against a government school for allowing namaz to be conducted in a classroom. The prayer was conducted against rules, sources in the education department pointed out.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 07:59 PM IST