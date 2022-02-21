Hijab row: I prefer uniforms but will accept court order, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amid the ongoing row over Hijab ban, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that he favoured students wearing uniforms in school rather than any religious attire, but that his stand might change once a court decides on the advantages of a ban on the hijab in schools in the state of Karnataka.

In an interview with Network 18, Amit Shah said that he would accept any court verdict on the matter.

"It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school's dress code," he said.

"Ultimately, it has to be decided whether the country will function on the Constitution or whims. My personal belief only remains until the court makes a decision. And once the court makes a decision, then I should accept it, and everyone should accept it."

The ban imposed by Karnataka on February 5 has sparked protests by Muslim students and parents, and counterprotests by Hindu students, forcing authorities to close schools there earlier this month.

Muslims, who form about 13 per cent of the country's 1.35 billion population, have denounced the curbs on the hijab - traditional attire worn by Muslim women which covers the hair and neck.

The Karnataka government today reiterated that Hijab is not an essential religious practice and said religious instructions should be kept outside the educational institutions.

"This is our stand that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. There was a statement by Dr B R Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly where he said 'let us keep the religious instructions outside educational institutions'," Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi told the full bench of the High Court, which is hearing the Hijab case.

As soon as the proceedings began, CJ Awasthi said certain clarifications were required related to Hijab.

"You have argued that government order is innocuous and the state government has not banned Hijab and not put any restrictions on it. The GO says that the students should wear the prescribed uniform. What is your stand -- whether Hijab can be permitted or not in the educational institutions?" the Chief Justice asked.

In reply, Navadgi said if the institutions allow it, then the government would possibly take a decision as and when the issue arises.

Karnataka's move has also led to protests in some other parts of the country and drawn criticism from the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

