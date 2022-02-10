Hijab row: I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquility in school campuses, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday appealed to outsiders to not disturb the peace of school campuses and elsewhere across the state amid protests over the ongoing hijab row.

Bommai is said it was the duty of all to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered.

"I appeal to outsiders to not disturb peace and tranquility in school campuses and in the State. It is our duty to create a peaceful atmosphere so that justice can be delivered," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The hijab row started in December end last year when a few students started coming to the government pre-university college in Udupi wearing hijab.

To protest against it, some Hindu students started coming to the college wearing saffron scarves.

The row spread to other educational institutions in different parts of the state, and the protests took a violent turn at some places.

The state government had on Tuesday ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in Karnataka for three days due to rising tensions over the issue.

