Hijab not intrinsic to Islam, unlike turbans for Sikhs: Kerala Guv Arif Khan

Amid the ongoing controversy over the ban on hijab in some education institutions in Karnataka, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that unlike the turban for Sikhs, wearing a Hijab is not intrinsic to the practice of Islam.

In an interview with India Today, Khan said that the hijab in the context of women’s dress finds no mention in the Quran and the argument that Sikhs are allowed to wear turbans while Muslim women are being prohibited from wearing hijabs, is "preposterous".

He added that the protests were a result of "vested interests" who were trying to Muslim women back into the dark ages.

He added that Muslim women will be "the losers" if the argument of those protesting for the right to wear hijab is accepted.

Meanwhile, India has asked other countries to refrain from commenting on the issue of dress code in educational institutions in Karnataka, stating that "motivated comments on our internal issues aren't welcome."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made these remarks on Saturday in response to media queries on India's reaction to comments by some countries on the dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:15 PM IST