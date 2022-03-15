Hijab ban verdict: Schools and colleges to be re-opened tomorrow in Udupi district; imposition of Sec 144 to continue

Hours after the Karnataka High Court pronounced its verdict in the Hijab ban, a fresh order was issued on Tuesday stating that schools and colleges will be re-opened tomorrow in the Udupi district.

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi District said, "Schools and colleges will be re-opened tomorrow in the district and also added that imposition of 144 sec will continue with restriction on processions, celebrations, protests will continue till 21st March.

Yesterday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Monday issued prohibitory orders, banning any gatherings, protests, as well as celebrations of any type in any public place of the city for 7 days, between March 15 and March 21.

The Karnataka HC's special bench today dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

The HC also stated that "wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam. Prescription of uniform is constitutional and students can't object to it." Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi read the judgement.

"We are of the considered opinion that wearing a hijab by Muslim women does not form any essential form of practice in Islamic faith. The prescription of school uniforms is only a reasonable restriction and are constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object," the bench said.

"In view of the above we are of the considered opinion that the government has power to issue the government order dated February 5, 2022 (restricting hijab in classrooms) and no case is made for its invalidation," the bench noted.

As a precautionary measure security was beefed up across the state. Holiday was declared in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga for schools and colleges.

Most of the districts imposed prohibitory orders in the surrounding areas of educational institutions. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant issued prohibitory orders restricting protests, celebrations and gatherings in the entire city for seven days from March 15.

The hijab row, which started as a protest by six students of the Udupi Pre-University Girl's College, turned into a big crisis.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:44 PM IST