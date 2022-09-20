e-Paper Get App
Hijab Ban: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says hijab not essential; students part of conspiracy

Representing the State of Karnataka, SG alleged that the entire controversy was created by Popular Front of India to create 'social unrest'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
PTI

As the Supreme Court continued hearing on hijab for the eighth day, the bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia commenced hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the State of Karnataka. The Supreme Court is hearing petitions that challenged Karnataka High Court's judgment which upheld ban on hijab by Muslim students in educational institutions.

SG Mehta spoke after the Petitioners' side concluded their arguments today. Tomorrow, the apex court will continue to hear Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi.

Mehta alleged that no girl was wearing hijab till the year 2021 and that the entire agitation was planned by the Popular Front of India to create 'social unrest' and students made part of this conspiracy. "Government had to intervene to prevent unrest, rallies…Students didn't act by themselves," he alleged.

article-image

