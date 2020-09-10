Highways Ministry releases over Rs 10,000 crore under Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme

New Delhi: A sum of Rs 10,339 crore has been released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways during the COVID-19 period under the simplified payment process as envisaged in the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme.

According to an official release, another sum of Rs 2475 crore is being processed and is likely to be released soon. The Government has taken various steps to ensure ease of doing business and also to boost stakeholder confidence in building quality road infrastructure in the country, the release said.