Highly-decomposed bodies of five members of a family found in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Five members of a family were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances, police said on Wednesday.
According to sources, the family -- Shambhunath (43), his wife Sunita (38), daughter Kavita (16), sons Sachin (14) and another son -- was living in a rented accommodation in Bhajanpura C block for some time.
On Wednesday, neighbours noticed that the gate was locked from outside. Sensing something amiss a resident informed the police. After that the police broke open the door and found the bodies.
The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said. No note has been recovered from the spot, they added.
(More details to follow)
