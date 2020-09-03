Highlights of PM Modi's address at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum

PM Narendra Modi delivered a special keynote address at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's 3rd Annual Leadership Summit on Thursday.
Speaking at the summit, the PM said that India was among the first in creating a responsive system of lockdowns. "India was among the first to advocate the use of masks and face covering as a public health measure. We are also among the earliest to create public awareness campaigns about social distancing."
The PM believes that the current situation demands a fresh mindset - a mindset where the approach to development is human-centric.
