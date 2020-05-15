Highest single-day spike in Delhi

Agencies

Delhi on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, with 472 fresh infections taking its tally to 8,470 and the death toll in the national capital rose to 115, the health department said.

Delhi's previous highest spike of 448 cases was recorded on May 7.

On Wednesday, the total number of cases in the national capital stood at 7,998, including 106 deaths.

With 472 fresh infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 8,470 on Thursday, according to a health department bulletin.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection has risen to 115, the bulletin said.

The cumulative toll is as per the case sheets received from hospitals, and after being audited by the death committee, it added.

Facing criticism for "under-reporting" COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government had on Sunday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

Of the total number of deceased patients, 59 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 51 per cent of the fatalities, the bulletin said.

Thirty-four of them were aged between 50-59 and 22 were below 50 years of age, it said.

As many as 3,045 patients have recovered so far, while there are 5,310 active cases, the Delhi health department said.

A total of 1,19,736 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stands at 1,123, it said.

According to the health department bulletin, out of the total 8,470 cases recorded so far, at least 1,607 are admitted to various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar.

While 145 of the patients are in ICU, 21 on ventilators, it said.

The number of containment zones in Delhi has gone down to 78.

Delhi govt asks Centre to allow shops to open on odd-even basis

The Delhi government on Thursday submitted a proposal to the Centre on lockdown relaxations post May 17 and suggested opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms.

The government has suggested operation of construction activities in the national capital and that movement of labourers within Delhi be allowed, sources in the government told PTI.

Taxis with two passengers will be allowed, they said, adding that in buses, 20 passengers are likely to be allowed to travel under strict social distancing norms. "The government has suggested that opening of markets, complexes and malls should be allowed in Delhi. However, shops engaged in non-essential items in shopping complexes and malls should be allowed to operate on odd-even basis," a source said.