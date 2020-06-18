Highest single-day jump in Tamil Nadu, corona tally over 50,000

Chennai

Tamil Nadu witnessed its sharpest surge in COVID-19 cases taking its tally past the 50,000 mark, here on Wednesday . After a marginal dip in cases the previous day, for the first time the number of new patients testing positive for novel coronavirus in the state breached the 2,000 mark.

“As many as 2,174 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the overall tally to 50,193. The number of active cases, however, is only 21,990,” a health department official said.

According to him, the number of patients had increased because the testing has also been scaled up. “The number of persons tested today was at 24,621. That explains the higher number of patients,” the official added.

The death toll also touched 576 with 48 deaths on Wednesday. Significantly, 10 of the patients, whose deaths were recorded in the latest bulletin, did not have any co-morbid conditions.

Chennai remained on top of the COVID-19 chart in the State with 1,276 new cases. The capital city has so far accounted for 35,556 cases.