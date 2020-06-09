Highest Coronavirus single-day jump, just 17 short of 10,000

New Delhi: The recovery rate improved just a bit from 48.34% to 48.35% as 4,171 persons were cured and discharged in the last day, raising the total number of those cured in the country to 1.24 lakh as against 1.25 lakh still in hospitals. The testing of the patients dropped from 1.42 lakh a day earlier to 1.08 lakh while the total tests carried out so far since March increase to 47.74 lakh.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections swelled to 2,56,611 in India on Monday after a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases, the Health Ministry said in its revised data.
The country has been registering over 9,000 corona cases for the fifth day in a row. According to the ICMR, a total of 47,74,434 samples were tested till Monday morning, with 1,08,048 samples been tested in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry has revised the figures of death and cases for Delhi and Telangana.
Of the 271 more deaths, 91 were in Maharashtra, 51 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 18 each in Tamil Nadu and UP, 14 in Telangana, 13 each in West Bengal and MP, 9 in Rajasthan, 4 in Haryana, 2 each in Andhra, Karnataka, J&K and Uttarakhand, and 1 each in Odisha and Punjab. India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, as per the Johns Hopkins University data.
Of the total 7,200 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,060 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,249 deaths, Delhi with 812, MP with 412, Bengal with 396, UP with 275, TN with 269, Raj with 240 and T’gana with 137 deaths, 75 in Andhra, 61 in K’taka and 51 in Punjab, 41 in J&K, 30 in Bihar, 28 Haryana, 15 from Kerala, 13 from Uttarakhand, 9 from Odisha and 7 J’khand.
Cases at Telangana Secretariat, GHMC
Hyderabad: Two coronavirus cases sent employees at Telangana Secretariat and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into a panic on Monday. Officials and other employees in the Finance Dept on the seventh floor at BRK Bhavan went into home quarantine after an employee tested positive. The man was reportedly infected by Covid-19 after attending the funeral of a relative. As the word spread about the man testing positive, the staff in the Finance Dept stayed away from office on Monday and went into home quarantine as a precautionary measure.
Meanwhile, panic also gripped the head office of GHMC adjoining BRK Bhavan as one of the employees tested positive for Covid-19. The employee working in the Engineering Dept on the fourth floor had not been coming to the office since last week. Meanwhile, other employees learnt that he tested positive.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)