Highest Coronavirus single-day jump, just 17 short of 10,000

New Delhi: The recovery rate improved just a bit from 48.34% to 48.35% as 4,171 persons were cured and discharged in the last day, raising the total number of those cured in the country to 1.24 lakh as against 1.25 lakh still in hospitals. The testing of the patients dropped from 1.42 lakh a day earlier to 1.08 lakh while the total tests carried out so far since March increase to 47.74 lakh.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections swelled to 2,56,611 in India on Monday after a record single-day spike of 9,983 cases, the Health Ministry said in its revised data.

The country has been registering over 9,000 corona cases for the fifth day in a row. According to the ICMR, a total of 47,74,434 samples were tested till Monday morning, with 1,08,048 samples been tested in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry has revised the figures of death and cases for Delhi and Telangana.

Of the 271 more deaths, 91 were in Maharashtra, 51 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 18 each in Tamil Nadu and UP, 14 in Telangana, 13 each in West Bengal and MP, 9 in Rajasthan, 4 in Haryana, 2 each in Andhra, Karnataka, J&K and Uttarakhand, and 1 each in Odisha and Punjab. India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, as per the Johns Hopkins University data.

Of the total 7,200 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,060 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,249 deaths, Delhi with 812, MP with 412, Bengal with 396, UP with 275, TN with 269, Raj with 240 and T’gana with 137 deaths, 75 in Andhra, 61 in K’taka and 51 in Punjab, 41 in J&K, 30 in Bihar, 28 Haryana, 15 from Kerala, 13 from Uttarakhand, 9 from Odisha and 7 J’khand.