Higher Education Forum discusses Union Budget 2021

Higher Education Forum (HEF), the largest think tank in the space of higher education in India organized its annual program on the Analysis of Union Budget on February 7 virtually. This is an annual exercise of the forum wherein they analyse the annual budget proposals from different stakeholders’ perspectives.

This year, the program was supported by ‘My Retired Life Foundation’ (MRLF), the social entity for senior citizens.

There were three lead presenters namely R Kannan, former head, Corporate Performance Management, Hinduja Group, Manoj Alimchandani, noted Financial / Capital Market and Taxation Expert, and Jayant Khadilkar, Managing Director, Jay Elastomers Pvt Ltd.

Kannan gave an overview of the budget in the backdrop of the unprecedented situation the country is going through. He commended the budget and the underlying numbers as a budget that will drive growth.

Manoj elaborated on the divestment plans of the government, various reforms in the financial sector, and changes in the tax system. In his opinion, the budget should catalyse “India Growth Story”. Meanwhile, Khadilar brought out the budget support to various industrial sectors of the economy particularly the infrastructure sector and supported the intent of the government.

Two senior members of HEF Dr R Gopal, Director, D Y Patil University School of Management and Dr Chandan Adhikari, Noted Economist Academician and Adjunct Professor at NMIMS Kharghar campus also put forth their views.

Though there were some concerns regarding the adequacy of the budget provisions towards providing stimulus to consumption and demand as well as employment generation, the overall consensus was of hope and optimism that the budget was in the right direction to take the country forward in the path of recovery and growth.