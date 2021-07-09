High-level meeting on medical oxygen chaired by PM Modi clears way for over 1500 PSA O2 plants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country.
During the high-level meeting over medical oxygen today, officials briefed Prime Minister about the progress on the installation of PSA oxygen plants across the country. More than 1500 PSA oxygen plants are coming up across the nation which includes contributions from PM CARES as well as various ministries and PSUs, a statement by the PMO said.
PM Modi also instructed officials to ensure that the plants are made functional at the earliest. "Over 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are coming up across the nation. PSA Oxygen plants contributed by PM CARES would support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds. Ensure that the plants are made functional at the earliest," PM Modi said.
PM Modi also asked officials to ensure adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. He also directed officials to ensure that each district has trained personnel available.
PM Modi also said that we should deploy advanced technology like Internet of Things (IoT) to track performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at a local and national level.
"Ensure adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. Advanced technology like IoT to track performance and functioning of oxygen plants to be deployed," PM Modi said.
The prime minister was informed by officials that a training module prepared by experts is in place, and they are targeting training of around 8,000 people across the country.
Officials also informed PM Modi that they are in regular touch with officers from state governments regarding fast-tracking the oxygen plants, the PMO said.
With many places complaining of oxygen shortage in hospitals during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in April-May, the Union government has been taking measures in coordination with states to boost its production and supply.
PM Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.
On June 26, PM Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the progress of vaccination and COVID-19 situation in the country and expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations this week.
(With inputs from Agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)