High-level meeting on medical oxygen chaired by PM Modi clears way for over 1500 PSA O2 plants

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country.

During the high-level meeting over medical oxygen today, officials briefed Prime Minister about the progress on the installation of PSA oxygen plants across the country. More than 1500 PSA oxygen plants are coming up across the nation which includes contributions from PM CARES as well as various ministries and PSUs, a statement by the PMO said.