High drama in Kerala Assembly as Opposition stages walkout after Speaker denies them permission to discuss 'Dollar smuggling case'

High drama ensued in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday after members of the Opposition staged a walkout after Speaker denied them permission to discuss 'Dollar smuggling case' in the House, reported news agency ANI. The Opposition later protested outside the Assembly hall.

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a war of words over the law and order situation in the state as opposition UDF led by the Congress charged that Kerala has turned into a "corridor of goondas" even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused them, along with communal forces, of being responsible for causing riots.

During the zero hour, the opposition sought a notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the alleged increasing incidents of murder, violence and assaults against women in the state after the Left government came to power.

Rubbishing the charges as "baseless", Vijayan, however, said Kerala is one among the states where the law and order situation is remarkably intact in the country and the state police is taking stringent measures against all sorts of atrocities and evil acts in the society.

If 1,677 murder cases were reported in the state during the five-year tenure of the previous UDF government, the number of such cases were 1,516 during the LDF government's period since May 25, 2016 to May 9, 2021, he explained.

