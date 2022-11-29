High drama in Hyderabad: Police drags car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it, watch video

Police drags car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it |

Hyderabad: High drama unfolded here on Tuesday when police dragged away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sat inside it protesting against the Telangana CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Sharmila tried to go to CM KCR’s office-cum-residence Pragati Bhavan as a protest against an attack on her by alleged TRS workers yesterday.

Sharmila was detained by police from Somajiguda after she tried to go to Pragathi Bhavan to gherao CM’s residence. She was shifting her to a local police station, reported news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/i7UTjAEozD — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

On Monday, YS Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested following a clash between her supporters and workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Warangal district of Telangana.

On the same day, a few people had tried to light the YSRTP campaigning bus, in the convoy of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy, on fire.

People who tried to light the bus fled away from the spot. Situation under control, R.V Phaninder, ACP Narsampet informed.