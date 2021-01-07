High-decibel exchanges in West Bengal between all political parties

Kolkata: Despite Assembly elections being four months away, West Bengal is already witnessing high-decibel exchanges between all the political parties.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh at a public rally in Murshidabad slammed CM Mamata Banerjee for not developing the districts of the state. “Looking at the fake simplicity of the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, people of Murshidabad voted her to power but didn’t get anything positive in return,” claimed Ghosh adding that he along with Suvendu will win over all 30 Assembly constituencies of undivided Midnapore.

Attacking back at the BJP, ruling Trinamool Congress MP and nephew of CM, Abhishek Banerjee from Gangarampur of South Dinajpur said that those who don't understand the heritage of Bengal are trying to woo the people by giving false allegations on the TMC.

“Mamata Banerjee will be forming the government for the third time. People of West Bengal will immerse the saffron camp. They are calling me extortionist, if they can prove the allegation then instead of going to jail I will hang myself,” said Abhishek, terming the central leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya, Amit Shah as ‘outsiders’.

Slamming Suvendu Adhikari’s claim that he is ashamed of being associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress for 21 years, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mentioned that Adhikari must be ‘ashamed of his parents’.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting at Tamluk of East Midnapore, Suvendhu said that after sensing fear that common people of the state might question her, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now saying that she will allow ‘Kishan Samman Niddhi’ in Bengal.

“Now after several slugfest Mamata Banerjee is writing a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that she will implement Kisan Samman Nidhi in the state. She has been asked to open a nodal office, she knows that she will not come back to power and lotus will bloom in West Bengal,” mentioned Suvendu.