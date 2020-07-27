Hiding truth and allowing China to take our land is anti-national: Rahul Gandhi in latest video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday posted a new video and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government for allegedly lying about China capturing the Indian territory. In the one-minute nineteen seconds video, the Wayanad MP said that those lying about the Chinese incursions are anti-national and that he is fine if he doesn't have a political career, but he will always speak the truth.

Answering a question, "How to react to people who say your (Rahul Gandhi's) questions to PM on China, weaken India?"

Gandhi said, "It is pretty clear that the Chinese have entered our territory. This disturbs me. This makes my blood boil. How can some nation just come into our territory? Now, if you as a politician want me to keep quiet and lie to my people when I am absolutely convinced. I've seen the satellite photos, I speak to the ex-Army people. If you want me to lie that the Chinese are not inside our territory, I'm not going to lie. I simply won't lie even if my career goes to hell.

"As an Indian, my number one priority is the nation and its people," he added.

The Gandhi scion said, "I think the people who are lying about the Chinese entering India are the people who are not patriotic. Frankly, I don't care if I don't have a political career at all, but I am going to speak the truth."