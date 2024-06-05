HEY RAM! ULTA PRADESH: Caste Factor Subsumes Temple Atmospherics

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Lucknow: The political landscape of Uttar Pradesh has undergone a sea change as recent election results reveal a significant setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and revival of the Congress. Despite the heightened religious fervour following the consecration of the Ram Temple in January 2024, the BJP failed to secure a victory, reminiscent of its loss in the 1993 elections. “The election results are a classic example where caste has subsumed the Ram atmospherics,’’ political analyst Preetam Srivastava said.

Congress candidate Ujjawal Raman Singh, who won election from Allahabad, told the FPJ: “UP ne to sara game hi badal diya” Historical Parallels: 1992 and 2024 On December 6, 1992, the Babri Mosque was demolished, an event that triggered widespread communal unrest and led to the fall of the Kalyan Singh government in UP.

The atmosphere across the state was charged with religious sentiment, and the BJP was seen as the saviour of Hindutva. However, in the subsequent 1993 elections, despite the prevailing Ram wave, the BJP was defeated by the SP and BSP combine, marking a significant political shift. Mulayam Singh Yadav was made the Chief Minister. Fast forward to 2024, and history seems to have repeated itself.

The consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, once again stirred a wave of religious fervour across UP. Yet, four months later, the election results did not favour the BJP. The BJP lost in Ayodhya, the city Modi had transformed by building airports and improving the infrastructure.

Major wins and losses

Arun Govil, the man who played the role of Lord Ram in teleserial Ramayana won Meerut by a slender margin. Kalyan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh lost from Etah. “In this election, it seems Lord Ram has deserted the BJP,” chuckled Rajendra Chaudhry, Samajwadi Party spokesman. “BJP should know that it cannot get votes by chanting ‘Ram Ram’. You need to perform,” he said. “The party was aspiring for 400 paar, but has failed to cross even 300,” he said. The mayhem of ballots did not spare ministers in Modi government as five of them, namely, Smriti Irani (Amethi), Mahendra Pandey (Chandauli), Kaushal Kishore (Mohanlal Ganj), Sanjiv Balyan (Muzaffarnagar) and Ajay Mishra Teni (Kheri) lost elections. Maneka Gandhi too lost from Sultanpur. Major winners include Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Varanasi), Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli), Hema Malini (Mathura) and Rajnath Singh (Lucknow).

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP, was leading in only 39 seats when results trickled in at 4 pm, while the INDIA Bloc had secured 40 seats, with others leading in one seat. This is in stark contrast to the 2019 results, when the NDA had secured 64 seats, BSP 10, SP 5, and Congress 1. Political analysts suggest that, as was the case in 1993, voters in UP once again cast their ballots along caste lines rather than on the Ram Mandir issue.

The BJP's ambitious slogan, "Ab ki baar 400 paar," appears to have backfired, as it heightened concerns about potential constitutional changes, if BJP got an overwhelming victory. The Congress capitalized on these fears, leading to a significant surge in their support. “The manner in which the BSP's core voters got scattered, it is very clear that Dalits have voted for the INDIA alliance,” commented Preetam Srivastava, a political analyst. In 2019, the BJP achieved its highestever vote share, winning 62 seats with many MPs securing over 50 percent of the votes. However, in the 2024 elections, the party witnessed an unexpected decline in vote percentage. Despite BJP's historical dominance in UP, having emerged as the largest party in 1991, 1996, and 1998, this election marked a notable departure from its previous successes. The BJP-led alliance in UP included the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, and NISHAD Party. The INDIA Bloc comprised Congress, SP, and other influential parties, while the BSP contested the election independently.