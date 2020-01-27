'Hey kid, did you get your brain from a clearance sale?': Adnan Sami hits out at Congress over Padma Shri award remark

On Monday, singer-musician Adnan Sami lashed out at Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill for his remarks about being awarded the Padma Shri.

Sami wrote on Twitter: "Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a 'Clearance Sale' or from a second-hand novelty store? Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer? Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that! (sic)."