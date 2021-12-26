'He's saying all this to be in limelight': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remark on Veer Savarkar

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday condemning Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remark on Veer Savarkar said that the latter is saying all this to be in the limelight.

Pralhad's remarks come a day after Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed that Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar did not support cow worship.

Savarkar had said in one of his books that there was nothing wrong with eating beef, the Rajya Sabha member said at a training program for party workers.

His statements led to a political outrage and many BJP leaders slammed the senior Congress leader.

Pralhad Joshi said that Digvijaya Singh made a very irresponsible statement. "Now that he doesn't have any major role in Congress party's decision making, he's saying all this to be in the limelight," the union minister said calling it 'utter rubbish.'

"He also clearly wrote in his book that the Hindu religion has nothing to do with Hindutva," the Congress veteran added.

Digvijaya Singh made a very irresponsible statement. Now that he doesn't have any major role in Congress party's decision making, he's saying all this to be in the limelight. It's utter rubbish: Union Min Pralhad Joshi on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remark on Veer Savarkar pic.twitter.com/4P4179GHGE — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2021

Reacting to the statement, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma claimed that Singh was misquoting Savarkar.

Slamming Singh for his remark, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav said "why Congress party is repeatedly targeting Hindu society".

"Veer Savarkar, in his book, had said that Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva. He never considered cow as 'Maata' and had no problem in consuming beef.

The way late Indira Gandhi trampled on the Constitution from 1975 to 77, did the Congress forget the history? he asked.

Speaking further Yadav said, "Babasaheb Ambedkar, who was the architect of the Constitution, had been humiliated from time to time by Congress Party, the BJP will never do that."

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 09:13 PM IST