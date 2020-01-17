Heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Meghalaya, 3 held

Shillong: Three persons have been arrested in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district for smuggling heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore in the international grey market, police said on Friday.

The accused were transporting 430 grams of heroin concealed in soapboxes in a car when the vehicle was intercepted at Khliehriat area on January 15, a senior officer said.

All the accused are residents of Churachandpur district of Manipur, district Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Singh said.

"This is the biggest heroin seizure in the district till date," Singh said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered with the Khliehriat police station and an investigation is on.

The SP said the anti-narcotics task force has intercepted several consignments and arrested more than 50 people in the past nine months.

"During the investigation of these cases, a supply network operating from Manipur to Shillong was detected," he said.