 Heroic! Ex-Navy Commando Jumps Into Canal To Save Drowning Man's Life In UP's Ghaziabad; Video Surfaces
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image

In a heroic act, ex-Navy commando Dhanveer Singh Negi jumped into a canal, risking his own life to save a drowning man in Indirapuram of UP's Ghaziabad district.The video of the incident has surfaced online.

According to reports, Milan Vihar Abhaykhand resident and ex-Navy commando Dhanveer Singh was returning home from his Noida office around 4:15 PM on Monday.

When he reached Gaur Green, he saw a crowd of people near the canal. He stopped and saw that a youth was drowning in the canal while his father was pleading for help to save his son.

After being abreast of the situation, without wasting any time, Dhanveer jumped into the canal to save the youth.

It is not yet known how the youth ended up in the canal.

According to a Live Hindustan report, after taking the youth out of the canal, Dhanveer Singh performed CPR and removed the water from his stomach. Then he handed the youth to his father.

Later, the youth was taken to the hospital. The police are trying to gather information about the youth.

article-image

Dhanveer told the newspaper that he did not recognise the youth and also didn't know whether the youth accidentally fell into the canal or jumped deliberately.

According to the report, Dhanveer injured himself as he jumped off the road to dive into the canal.

Dhanveer runs a private training centre

Dhanveer runs a private training center where he trains around 200 boys for the merchant navy.

The local councilor has thanked Dhanveer for his heroic act and has announced to felicitate him on Independence Day next month.

