Here's why Subramanian Swamy wants Prime Minster Narendra Modi to sack RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

On Saturday, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das.
Swamy said that while PSBs had been willing to extend the validity of Kisan Credit Card as long as farmers paid the due interest, the RBI Governor had thrown a spanner in the process.
"I learn that while PSBs were ready to extend the validity of Kisan Credit Card done usually now, if the farmer pays the interest due (but not principal due to the COVID-19 crunch) the RBI Governor has issued a fatwa that principal must be paid, he tweeted.
Calling it "sabotage", Swamy said that Prime Minister Modi must sack the RBI Governor.
The Kisan Credit Card is essentially a credit scheme to provide term loans to meet agricultural needs.
Recently, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that through the Kisan Credit Cards, around 25 million farmers would be provided with Rs 2 trillion in concessional credit. Sitharaman had made the announcement while revealing the second trance of the economic relief package.
This is part of the government's 20 lakh crore relief package that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently said would help the country become self -reliant in the wake of the virus outbreak.
