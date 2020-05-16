Here's why Subramanian Swamy wants Prime Minster Narendra Modi to sack RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

On Saturday, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Reserve Bank of India Governor, Shaktikanta Das.

Swamy said that while PSBs had been willing to extend the validity of Kisan Credit Card as long as farmers paid the due interest, the RBI Governor had thrown a spanner in the process.

"I learn that while PSBs were ready to extend the validity of Kisan Credit Card done usually now, if the farmer pays the interest due (but not principal due to the COVID-19 crunch) the RBI Governor has issued a fatwa that principal must be paid, he tweeted.

Calling it "sabotage", Swamy said that Prime Minister Modi must sack the RBI Governor.