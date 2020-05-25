Here's why BJP MP Parvesh Verma wants Rahul Gandhi quarantined until the coronavirus pandemic ends

On Sunday, BJP MP Parvesh Verma created a controversy after suggesting that Rahul Gandhi be put under quarantine until the novel coronavirus pandemic ends.

Rahul Gandhi is a virus, Verma was quoted as saying by an ABP report. The BJP leader also suggested that fellow members of the Gandhi family, Priyanka and Sonia too be sent to quarantine centres.

The politician had been speaking in response to Rahul's criticism of the pan-India lockdown that has now been in place for two months.

"It is sad that we have such a person in our country who does not see good even when good things are being done in the country. In my opinion, our dear Rahul Gandhi ji should be put under quarantine until this lockdown does not end completely and the virus does not go away," he suggested in conversation with ABP News. He went on to call the trio "viruses", and suggested that until they stop spreading "panic".