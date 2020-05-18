Here's what we know about Cyclone Amphan and its impact on West Bengal and Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan' over central parts of South Bay of Bengal is going to intensify into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm.

Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm at 2:30 am on Monday, it is expected to further intensify into a super cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General told ANI.

"Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) 'AMPHAN' over central parts of South Bay of Bengal near latitude 12.5degN and longitude 86.4degE, about 870 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) in the next six hours," the IMD said in a tweet on Monday. "To cross West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya island in afternoon/evening of May 20 as VSCS," it further said.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent its 10 teams to Odisha and seven teams to West Bengal in view of the approaching Cyclone Amphan.

While the NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal's South 24 Pragnas, North 24 Pragnas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly, they have been sent to Odisha's Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. The NDRF is monitoring the situation and working with states and their disaster management teams, and the IMD.

Heavy rainfall:

IMD has predicted that Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from May 18 evening. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over north coastal Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore& Mayurbhanj Districts) on 19thMay and isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal Odisha (Bhadrak, Balasore& Mayurbhanj Districts) on 20th May 2020.

Even West Bengal likely to experience heavy rainfall. Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal (East Medinipur, South & North 24 Parganas) are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places on May 19. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places & extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over Gangetic West Bengal (east & west Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata and adjoining districts)on May 20.

Fishermen advised not to venture into the South Bay of Bengal:

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the South Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours, to the central Bay of Bengal during 17-18 May and into North Bay of Bengal during 18-20 May.

Also, fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengalalong and off North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts during 18 to 20 May.