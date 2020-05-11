Here's how you can apply for a temporary ration coupon online in Delhi

Amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, there's no doubt that common man's life has been hit hard. With most of the shops shut, buying necessary items has also become difficult. While grocery stores are open, one may find themselves standing in long queues in this scorching weather.

Earlier, last month, Delhi government had decided to issue temporary ration coupon to non-ration cardholders living in Delhi to give people a slight relief from the problems they have been facing amid the lockdown. Well, with this, people can buy ration at a subsidized rate.

Here's how one can apply for a temporary ration coupon issued by the Delhi government;

1. To apply for a ration coupon, the applicant has to go to the Delhi government's official website.

2. The portal will have various options and one has to click Apply for Temporary Ration coupon.

3. After which you have to enter your mobile number and login with Mobile OTP

4. Submit details of all family members with Aadhar number

5. Upload Aadhar card of Head of Family

6. After your e-Coupon is generated, you will receive an SMS

7. Download e-Coupon using the link included in SMS

8. Visit designated Relief Centre with e-Coupon and Aadhar Card to collect ration