Here's how much Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal will be paid

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal, who will take over from Jack Dorsey as CEO at Twitter. will receive an annual salary of $1 million (roughly Rs 7.5 crores) plus bonuses, Twitter said in a filing with the US securities and Exchange commission (SEC).

Apart from the million-dollar package, Agarwal will also receive restricted stock units valued at $12.5 million (roughly Rs 93.9 crores) that will be vested in 16 equal quarterly increments, starting February 2022. Dorsey was on an annual salary of $1.4 since 2018, which he said was based on his “belief in Twitter’s long-term value creation potential."

The founder owns about 2.26 percent of Twitter and has an 11 percent stake in Square Inc that is valued at $98.2 billion (roughly Rs 7,37,900 crores).

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:37 PM IST