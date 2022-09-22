Here is Rahul Gandhi's advice to anyone aspiring to be Congress President | Photo: PTI

The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's talking about election of the president, advised anyone who is aspiring to be Congress President is, "It's not a post, but a belief system, represents vision of India."

The Congress' central election authority issued notification for the AICC president polls. As per the notification, while the nomination forms will be available from today onwards, the filing of nominations will be held between September 24 and 30.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 1, and on the same day, a valid candidate list will be published. The last date of withdrawal is October 8, following which a final list will be published. While the party presidential poll will be held on October 17, counting will take place on October 19.

Amid hectic political lobbying, there is a likely contest between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and party MP Shashi Tharoor, while former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri also met Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, along with Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik and party leader Pawan Bansal.

Gehlot met Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, and the meeting lasted for two hours, after which he left for Kerala to join Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.