'Here for six hours': Passengers complain of chaos at Patna airport due to delay, last minute cancellation of Go First flight; Watch videos

Screengrabs from the videos of chaos at Patna airport on Tuesday. |

Passengers scheduled to fly from Patna to Delhi on GoAir's PAT-DEL G8-144 flight Tuesday complained of complete chaos at the Patna airport, as their flight was first delayed, and then abruptly cancelled without informing them. Some complained of being at the airport for six hours.

Videos show passengers arguing with airlines crew

A video posted by a Twitter handle showed passengers in argument with crew of the Go First airways after delay and cancellation of their flight.

"Chaos prevails at Patna Airport Go First airways PAT-DEL G8-144 delayed and abandoned their passengers on runaway and afterwards. No help or official statement by Go First authorities yet," the tweet read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Passengers post angry tweets, demand help

A passenger named Swadha Shankar, responding to the tweet, said: "Go First crew shouting at us and making a fool out of us. Even threatened us. They even made us stand in the mid runway straight for 30 mins in freezing cold. It's been 6more than hours we are helpless. Save us."

She then tagged Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Patna airport and Airport Authority of India in her tweet complaining about the mismanagement.

The passenger said that Go First airways cancelled the flight citing technical issue.

"This is not the first time that Patna Airport is all messed up, not just in ques but in the runaway management as well. Passengers waiting in the middle of the runaway for more than 20 mins in this freezy, foggy and unhealthy weather," she wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Go First promises resolution

Go First airways, in response to the angry tweets by the passenger, apologised and said they have informed their team at the airport about the issue.

"We are extremely sorry for the experience you had. It is never our intention to make our guests feel unhappy with our service. We have shared the same with the concerned airport team for review, and they'll surely look into this," Go First airways said in its tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the last update from the passengers, no help reached them, neither any other arrangements were made by the airlines. However, the passenger, at the time of this report being filed, said that IndiGo airlines "is trying to adjust some people in their flight... But it's not helping everyone."