Here are the dates and time table for the pending CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday announced the date sheet for the pending class 10 and 12 board exams, which will now be held from July 1-15.
The exams were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. The class 10 board exams are pending only in the North East Delhi.
Here is the complete time table for the pending CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams:
CBSE Class 10 New Date Sheet 2020 (Only for students of North East Delhi)
Social Science - July 1, Wednesday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Science - July 2, Thursday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B - July 10, Friday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
English Comm, English Lang & Lit - July 15, Wednesday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
CBSE Class 12 New Date Sheet 2020 - For All India and North East Delhi Students
Home Science - July 1, Wednesday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Hindi Elective, Hindi Core - July 2, Thursday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Physics (Only for North East Delhi Students) - July 3, Friday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Accountancy (Only for North East Delhi Students) - July 4, Saturday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Chemistry (Only for North East Delhi Students) - July 6, Monday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Computer Science (Old), Informatics PRac (New), Computer Science (New), Informatics Prac (Old), Information Tech - July 7, Tuesday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
English Elective N, English Elective C, English Core (Only for North East Delhi Students) - July 8, Wednesday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Business Studies - July 9, Thursday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Geography - July 11, Saturday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Sociology - July 13, Monday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Political Science (Only for North East Delhi Students) - July 14, Tuesday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Mathematics (Only for North East Delhi Students) - July 15, Wednesday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Economics (Only for North East Delhi Students) - July 15, Wednesday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
Biology (Only for North East Delhi Students) - July 15, Wednesday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
History (Only for North East Delhi Students) - July 15, Wednesday, Time: 10.30 am to 1.30 pm
