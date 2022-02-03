Herd immunity to fight COVID-19 'foolish idea': WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday said the idea of attaining herd immunity through natural infection to fight against Covid is "foolish" as there are huge costs to be paid.

While talking to NDTV, the WHO chief scientist explaining about the new Omicron sub-variant, said that BA.2 is more potent than BA.1 and its transmission is more than other sub-variants. It's taking a grip in some countries, especially India and Denmark, she added.

She also said that the global health body can not yet comment on the impact of Omicron as it's a relatively new variant and studies are still going on to determine if it can cause reinfection and how it affects long term immunity.

Further speaking on how current vaccines against Covid are responding to Omicron, she said that lab level studies show antibodies are less likely to neutralise the new variant, even less than the Delta variant which was already less responsive to the vaccine than the previous variants that were taken into account while developing the vaccines. However, the good news is that clinical data shows fewer cases of deaths and severe disease in vaccinated patients. There's no need to be concerned about whether the current vaccines work on the Omicron strain, she said.

"Hybrid immunity is the strongest immunity we can have at the moment - Hybrid is when one has been infected with Omicron and has also got the vaccine doses," she said.

The WHO has been discussing a universal vaccine that works against all variants of the virus, she informed. "A pan-coronavirus vaccine or pan-SARS vaccine is the Holy Grail and would be ideal. Scientifically, it is plausible and possible, but all these are being worked on and we will have to wait and see," she said and compared it with efforts to create a universal influenza vaccine.

WHO has been clear on the need to prioritise some groups to start the booster vaccines. Increasing age and underlying comorbidities are risk factors, she said.

India has done a commendable job in vaccinating a large population, given its size and complexities involved in getting people vaccinated, Swaminathan said.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 05:58 PM IST