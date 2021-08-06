‘Her selfless service to nation will be always remembered’: VP Venkaiah Naidu pays tributes to Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid rich tributes to former Union minister Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary and said her selfless service to the nation will always be remembered.

Former external affairs minister Swaraj died of cardiac arrest in 2019 at the age of 67.

"Remembering my dear sister, Smt. Sushma Swaraj on her Punya Tithi today. She was a distinguished parliamentarian and an eloquent orator, who strove relentlessly for the empowerment of women & downtrodden sections," the vice president said on his official Twitter handle.