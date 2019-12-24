Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on 29 December

Ranchi: JMM working president, Hemant Soren, who was elected leader of the party legislature party and later JMM, RJD, Congress alliance on Tuesday evening today staked his claim to form the government. The 44-years-old Hemant would be taking oath as CM for the second term after a gap of five years.
The Congress legislature party in the evening elected the former speaker and MLA from Pakur, Alamgir Alam, as its leader. RJD has only one member in the House.
The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha having three members has also pledged its support to the JMM led alliance. JVM president and former chief minister, Babu Lal Marandi, who has been elected from Dhanwar said he has given an unconditional support to Hemant in writing. JVM elected Pradip Yadav as its leader.
When asked if JVM would get representation in the cabinet, he said, "It is the prerogative of the chief minister". Hemant Soren earlier called on Babu Lal Marandi and sought his blessings and support in running the government.
With three-members from JVM supporting the alliance, its strength is now 50 in the 81 members assembly. "JVM supports our agenda", Hemant said.
Meanwhile, Hemant Soren said he has invited the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the oath taking ceremony at Morabadi grounds on December 29. He told mediapersons, invitations have been sent to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi too. TMC president and West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee will also attend the ceremony.
Hemant said the Prime Minister telephoned him and had a long conversation. PM has assured full cooperation to Hemant in running the government. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul too congratulated him over the phone. Mamta has sent a letter to him today.
Five ministers are likely to take along with Hemant Soren on Sunday. Two each from JMM and Congress, one RJD member is being considered for inclusion in the first batch.
Amba Prasad, the youngest MLA in the new House from Barkagaon will be the women representative. She had replaced her parents- Yogendra Sahu and Nirmala Devi as both are in jail for their participation in the tribals agitation protesting land acquisition. When Yogendra was jailed and sentenced for more than three years, his wife Nirmala successfully contested the elections. But, she too was jailed. Amba continued the agitation launched by her parents. She gave up her studies in New Delhi and returned to Barkagaon.
Rahul Gandhi had campaigned for Amba exclusively. Nine farmers were killed in the farmers agitation.
