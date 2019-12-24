Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM on 29 December

Ranchi: JMM working president, Hemant Soren, who was elected leader of the party legislature party and later JMM, RJD, Congress alliance on Tuesday evening today staked his claim to form the government. The 44-years-old Hemant would be taking oath as CM for the second term after a gap of five years.

The Congress legislature party in the evening elected the former speaker and MLA from Pakur, Alamgir Alam, as its leader. RJD has only one member in the House.

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha having three members has also pledged its support to the JMM led alliance. JVM president and former chief minister, Babu Lal Marandi, who has been elected from Dhanwar said he has given an unconditional support to Hemant in writing. JVM elected Pradip Yadav as its leader.

When asked if JVM would get representation in the cabinet, he said, "It is the prerogative of the chief minister". Hemant Soren earlier called on Babu Lal Marandi and sought his blessings and support in running the government.

With three-members from JVM supporting the alliance, its strength is now 50 in the 81 members assembly. "JVM supports our agenda", Hemant said.