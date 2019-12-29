Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here today at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. He has termed the event as "Sankalp diwas" of an era of new Jharkhand, says an official press release.

Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren while galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum will grace the occasion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other national and regional leaders from across the political spectrum have confirmed their presence for the oath-taking ceremony.