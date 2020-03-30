Hell hath no fury: Twitters can't keep calm about two men who got quarantined after allegedly lying to their wives about going to Bangkok

When fabricating a story, it is important to get the details right. And above all, one must remember that Big Brother may very well be watching your antics.
Now, we're not advocating that you lie. Nor is this the preface to a conspiracy theory article. But as some men learnt recently, in this day and age, you can be very easily caught out on a lie if the police have to come around to your residence with a copy of your travel history.
The novel coronavirus has so far affected six continents and over 177 countries and territories. People across the world are being advised to keep their travel to a minimum and in India, a near-absolute lockdown has been imposed.
Against this backdrop, travel may not be the best idea, especially if you lie about it to your partner. And a few individuals in the country appear to have committed both these cardinal sins in combination. We'll let you, dear reader, be the judge of which is more problematic.
According to a Twitter user, Abhijit Basak, whose Twitter bio identifies him as the State IT Cell Convenor of BJYM, West Bengal, a few men recently found themselves wedged between a rock and a hard place after returning home from Bangkok. You see, they'd lied to their wives about where they were going.
"They told their wives that they were visiting Bangaluru for business and actually visited Bangkok. However, after returning home, Police visited their homes with their travel records and pasted on the gate," wrote Basak.
The police also explained to their wives exactly why the men needed to be quarantined. Going by the rather furious expression on one of their faces in the photos posted by Basak, it might not be unreasonable to assume that that conversation did not go well.
Netizens it would seem are an unsympathetic lot. While many cracked a virtual smile at their expense, with one Twitter user calling it "a comedy of errors" , there were also several uncharitable comments about their international shenanigans.
"Covid is the least of their troubles," wrote one Twitter user.
"Bangkok lost its tourism value after seeing this pic," wrote another gleefully.
"Best story to come out of this pandemic," said a third.
Take a look:
In related news, there have now been over a thousand people who have tested positive for the virus in India. 29 people have passed away.
