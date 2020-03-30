Hell hath no fury: Twitters can't keep calm about two men who got quarantined after allegedly lying to their wives about going to Bangkok

According to a Twitter user, Abhijit Basak, whose Twitter bio identifies him as the State IT Cell Convenor of BJYM, West Bengal, a few men recently found themselves wedged between a rock and a hard place after returning home from Bangkok. You see, they'd lied to their wives about where they were going.

"They told their wives that they were visiting Bangaluru for business and actually visited Bangkok. However, after returning home, Police visited their homes with their travel records and pasted on the gate," wrote Basak.

The police also explained to their wives exactly why the men needed to be quarantined. Going by the rather furious expression on one of their faces in the photos posted by Basak, it might not be unreasonable to assume that that conversation did not go well.